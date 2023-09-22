Tipp BOE holds special meeting

TIPP CITY — Members of the Tipp City Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 22, conducting an executive session to consider the appointment of a public employee or official.

No action was taken during the meeting. Board members said they could not discuss the purpose of the executive session, but the board is currently in the process of filling the vacant seat left after the resignation of board president Simon Patry on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“We have thirty days to fill the position,” district superintendent Aaron Moran said.

Thirteen people have applied for the position so far, Moran said.

“Our deadline is Oct. 6, and if nothing is done by then it goes to the courts,” interim board president Amber Drum said. “Candidates had to submit that they were interested in the position. We had a discussion, and next will be interviews.”

Patry served as board president for almost two years, Drum said.

The board will now have three empty seats available, including the president’s position.

“There will be three empty seats for the new election,” Drum said. “Every year the president is elected new.”

Board members’ next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 at L.T. Ball Intermediate School. The board will also hold a work session at the Board of Education office starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.