Shelf Aware Reading Club at at TMCPL

TROY — Join us at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the Shelf Aware Reading Club on the first Wednesday of every month at 1:30 p.m. to explore a different genre of book this fall.

You choose what to read within the category. On Oct. 4, we will discuss Hispanic authors. Choose your own book or visit the library for suggestions. Additional sessions include Wednesday, Nov. 1, nonfiction history, and Wednesday, Dec. 6, Readers’ Choice. No registration is required. Call the library at 937-339-0502, ext. 110, for more information.

