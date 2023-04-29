Covington Bucc Boosters golf outing set for June at Stillwater Valley Golf Club

The Covington Bucc Boosters golf scramble will be held at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on June 17.

It will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The tournament is limited to the first 32 teams.

The tournament format provides sponsorship opportunities for local businesses and individuals to help support Covington Athletics.

The format is a 4-person scramble format.

The goal is to make this scramble unique and memorable and raise money to help support Covington athletics at the same time.

There will be lots of prizes, good food, and some specialty holes, incorporating other sports, that you wouldn’t normally find at a golf scramble.

There are currently still openings for teams.

Entry and sponsorship details are available at www.facebook.com/BuccBoosters.

For additional information please contact Bob at [email protected]