Weekend Diamond Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team picked up a 7-3 win over Fairborn Friday in MVL play.

Piqua is 13-5 overall and 10-2 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe 1,

Sidney 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team got a home win over Sidney Friday in MVL action.

Bradford 3,

St. Henry 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got past St. Henry in eight innings Friday.

Tucker Miller pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.

Colton Gambill had a double.

SOFTBALL

Covington 13,

Lehman Catholic 0

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team improved to 20-3 overall and 11-1 in the TRC with a win over Lehman Catholic Friday.

Erika Gostomsky pitched a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Nigella Reck was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Karyanne Turner had a triple.

Meg Rogers was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Maggie Anderson had a double and two RBIs.

Emilee Skiver and Jenna Baker combined on a 12-hitter for Lehman, striking out one and walking three.