Weekend Diamond Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team picked up a 7-3 win over Fairborn Friday in MVL play.
Piqua is 13-5 overall and 10-2 in the MVL.
Tippecanoe 1,
Sidney 0
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team got a home win over Sidney Friday in MVL action.
Bradford 3,
St. Henry 2
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got past St. Henry in eight innings Friday.
Tucker Miller pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.
Colton Gambill had a double.
SOFTBALL
Covington 13,
Lehman Catholic 0
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team improved to 20-3 overall and 11-1 in the TRC with a win over Lehman Catholic Friday.
Erika Gostomsky pitched a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Nigella Reck was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Karyanne Turner had a triple.
Meg Rogers was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Maggie Anderson had a double and two RBIs.
Emilee Skiver and Jenna Baker combined on a 12-hitter for Lehman, striking out one and walking three.