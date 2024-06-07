Covington Eagles blood drive set June 17

COVINGTON – Support the summer blood supply by donating at the Covington Eagles community blood drive on Monday, June 17 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 715 East Broadway St.

Solvita is in urgent need of multiple blood types, including a critical shortage of type O. To schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paycor Stadium.

The summer vacation season is a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.