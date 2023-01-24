Covington Elementary honor roll

COVINGTON — The following students are on the Principal’s List (all A’s) for the second nine weeks of school at Covington Elementary.

Third grade students on the Principal’s List are: Hudson Apple, Carter Barhorst, Zeke Feight, Allison Herron, Mitchell Hess, Allison Masters, Rhia Moore, Jase Robinson, Harvey Snyder, Madilyn Tackett and Trent Tobe.

Fourth graders on the Principal’s list include: Annabella Aselage, Skylar Baker, Kaylee Barnett, Kenzie Beeman, Noah Brown, Eloise Campbell, Candice Cartwright, Hannah Detrick, Colton Foutz, Gabriel Hargrave, Levi Hartwig, Journey Holthaus, Gavin Hoying, Ivy Long, Kaiden McAtee, Eli McCord, Haven Moore, Eden Pellman, Kendall Peters, Sophia Sibert, Caitlin Vaughan, Christopher Willard and Gray Wilson.

Fifth grade students on the Principal’s List for the second quarter are: Claira Boothe, Riley Copeland, Alex Grilliot, Mikayla Jacomet, Renee Johnson, Tessa Lyons, Zella Nickol, Natalie Parke, Kennedy Shively, Dallas Skaggs and Khloe Yowler.

Sixth graders on the Principal’s List are: Chloe Aselage, Madison Avey, Ellie Ayres, Madelyn Batdorf, Ryan Brown, Amelia Bush, Emily Eshelman, Conner Gibson, Isaac Hartwig, Emma Havenar, Emma Helsinger, Isabella Kerber, Alice Larson, Kaitlyn Ray, Cutler Robbins, Gaven Tackett, Cooper Turner, Braylon Walters, Claire Wiseman and Madelynn Wright.

The following students are on the Honor Roll (all A’s and B’s) for the second nine weeks of school at Covington Elementary.

Students on the third grade Honor Roll are: Franklin Alexander, Hadley Ashburn, Easton Blair, Carson Bryant, Peyton Carson, Ayden Cheatle, Liam Cline, Brantley Covault, Jack Cross, Adeline Gibson, Kaitleigh Kisner, Cheyenne McMillion, Bentley Miller, Breanna Miller, Greyson Oberlander, Tucker Plunkett, Hudson Reck, Anna Renner, Avery Rue, Summer Shoffner, Blakelee Silvers, Temperance Smith, Gillian Snyder, McKinley Sowers and Addison Weaver.

Fourth graders on the Honor Roll are : Noah Angle, Carson Bailey, Dalton Brown, Alice Cormier, Lillian Dienstberger, Eliot Hoffert, Trevor Jones, Tanner McDavid, Colt Maniaci, Ayla Miller, Josie Mumford, Evalyn Niederbrach, Jonathan Owens, Rylynn Palser, Layla Steele, Ava Ventura, Keeden Wagner and Darren Warner.

Fifth graders on the second quarter Honor Roll include: Devin Abke, Gage Abke, Kendale Adams, Dylan Barnhart, Emma Beach, Jordyn Bradley, Amelia Brown, Kane Bubeck, Liam Deaton, Aubree Faught, Xander Feight, Taylor Flick, Lucy Foutz, Sady Graley, Katelynn Herron, Makylia Kenworthy, Scarlett Laug, Samuel Leistner, Ian Marion, Carter McQuinn, Abram Napier, Mason Ouellette, Avrie Owens, Addison Pritchard, Corbin Robinson, Mya Sampson, Zaidyn Sherman, Trig Skinner, Amelia Taubert, Kendal Ullery, Quinton Walters and Malachi Weaver.

Sixth graders on the second quarter Honor Roll are: Carson Abel, Gavin Brown, Avery Collins, Kayleigh Deeter, Grayson Feight, Alva Hess, River Holthaus, Wyatt Kerber, Jonathon King, Ethan Martin, Karter Ouellette, Oliver Popp, Clayton Robinson, Evelynn Schaefer, Raelyn Shoemaker, Colton Townsend, Makenzie Vanderhorst and Kaidan Yamada.