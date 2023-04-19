Covington establishes a downtown district

By Haylee Pence

COVINGTON — Covington Village Council adopted an ordinance establishing a downtown district and its regulations during the regular meeting on Monday, April 17.

The ordinance establishes boundaries for the district, which include portions of Main Street, Ullery Street, Water Street, Wright Street and Pearl Street. A map of the district can be found in the ordinance online at www.villageofcovington.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif7756/f/uploads/ord_05-23.pdf.

During the Monday meeting, council approved amendments to the ordinance initially presented to members, which added six additional parcels to the district including the J.R. Clarke Public Library and the Covington-Newberry Historical Society Museum.

Another change from the ordinance first introduced, excludes all single-family residential properties from the regulations. Initially the ordinance would have required for owners of residential properties to submit an application to be excluded.

The other change is for color palettes for buildings within the district to include the historical interior color palette (SW001-SW0080) and historical exterior color palette (SW2801-SW2865). It excludes nine colors “which may only be used as accents,” according to the ordinance.

With the passage of the ordinance, Above and Beyond Salon and Spa will be required to submit an approval application for the recently painted “Rose Dust” exterior color.

“I’m thankful that our council has been working with us to get this addressed,” said Above and Beyond Salon and Spa Co-Owner TJ Manson.

Village Council withdrew an ordinance rescinding two previous ordinances involving regulations on businesses.

The council also proclaimed April 22, 2023, as Shield’s Classic Drum Show and Homecoming Day celebrating Rogers Drums USA who established in Covington in 1955.

The proclamation states, “Mr. Shields worked tirelessly to advance the betterment of area youth with his “Jerry’s Kid’s” donating refurbished drums to community youth.”

There will be a drum show and homecoming day on April 22 at the Covington High School. During the event, Jeff Shields will be reading the proclamation from the village, who worked at Rogers Drums for 10 years.

Council also approved the following resolutions and ordinances:

• An amendment to the employee manual involving sick leave for village employees;

• A declaration of intent to proceed under the alternative tax document format which is an annual resolution;

In othere business, council heard was introduced to a resolution to accept a bid and authorize a contract with M&T Excavating for site work with the Schoolhouse Park. The work involves removing roads and electrical lines. The playground will be included with the work as well.

Village Administrator Kyle Hinkelman provided an update and information on several topics including Rosebud’s Real Food’s grand opening on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The wastewater treatment facility will see the beginning stages of construction on May 1 for the next several months.

The village previously purchased the Sellman’s Warehouse and is expecting to host an auction during the community garage sales on June 3. The auction will feature furniture, memorabilia and other items.