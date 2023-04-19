Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-12:25 a.m.: drug possession. Officers responded to a report of loud music coming from a vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut Street. Krystal S. Dinardo, 19, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana.

MONDAY

-9:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Kroger on West Market Street.

-9:34 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Stephenson Drive.

-7:43 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 100 block of Cameo Circle. A. L. Baker, 63, of Troy, was charged with burglary.

-7:43 p.m.: obstructing official business. Trent L. Reed, 28, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement and obstructing official business.

-6:50 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 2700 block of Fairmont Court.

-2:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South Counts Street.

-11:42 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-9:35 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of Branford Road.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.