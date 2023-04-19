Troy boys win Miami County Invitational

CASSTOWN — The Troy boys track and field team won the Miami County Invitational Tuesday.

Miami East was second, Piqua was third, Tippecanoe was fourth, Milton-Union was fifth, Covington was sixth, Newton was seventh, Bethel was eighth, Bradford was ninth and Troy Christian finished 10th.

Winning for Troy were Braeden Verceles, 110 hurdles, 15.79; Gavin Hutchinson, 800, 2:03.02; Luke Harnish, 200, 23.53; and Devon Strobel, discus, 166-5.

Finishing second were Michael Tucker, 300 hurdles, 43.95; Strobel, shot put, 44-3 1-4; the 800 relay (Creighton Verceles, Dakota Manson, Bobby Rohlfs, Nick Kawecki), 1:34.40 and the 1,600 relay (Willie Ritchey, Harnish, Hutchinson, Braeden Verceles), 3:38.59.

Taking third were Antonia Gonzalez, 110 hurdles, 16.66; Colin Stoltz, 100, 11.39; Luke Plaisier, 1,600, 4:42.52; Kyle McCord, 3,200, 10:35.51; Kyle Knorpp, shot put, 44-3 1-4 and the 400 relay (Kawecki, Carson Brown, Ceighton Verceles, Ritchey), 45.03.

Winning for Miami East were Clark Bennett, 400, 51.76; Josh Amheiser, pole vault, 15-0; the 800 relay (Dylan Barnes, Clark Bennett, Gabe Cathcart, Brian Laughman), 1:33.54; the 400 relay (Barnes, Clark Bennett, Cathcart, Laughman), 44.33 and the 1,600 relay (Barnes, Clark Bennett, Drake Bennett, Gabe Cathcart), 3:29.29.

Taking second were Kaden Weldy, 200, 23.66; Levi Glassmeyer, discus, 128-6; AJ Ary, pole vault 13-6 and the 3,200 relay (Dylan Barnes, Clark Bennett, Drake Bennett, Cameron Monnin), 8:40.97.

Finishing third was Chris Smith, discus, 122-0.

Winning for Piqua was Hayden Barker, shot put, 44-11 1-2.

Taking second were Ryan Brown, 100, 11.39 and 400, 51.90; Noah Burgh, 1,600, 4:41.59 Colten Beougher, long jump, 20-9 3-4.and the 400 relay, 45.03.

Finishing third were RayShawn Garrett, 300 hurdles, 44.55; Drake Owen, high jump, 5-8; Lucas Huelskamp, pole vault, 13-0; the 800 relay, 1:35.18 and the 3,200 relay, 8:51.51.

Winning for Tippecanoe were Kaleb Tolle, 1,600, 4:35.10; Landon Kimmel, 3,200, 9:20.58 and the 3,200 relay (Kimmel, Will Hept, Mason Kinninger, Tolle), 8:34.21.

Finishing third were Landon Luginbuhl, 52.84; and the 1,600 relay, 3:45.42.

For Milton-Union, Blake Brumbaugh swept the 100, 11.39 and long jump, 21-6 1-2 and took third in the 200, 23.83.

Will Johns won the high jump, 5-10.

Winning for Covington was Day’Lynn Garrett, 300 hurdles, 43.22 and taking second was Asher Long 3,200, 9:21.76.

DeAnthony Bennett was third in the long jump, 19-5 1-4.

For Newton, Seth Coker took second in the 800, 2:08.35 and Elliot Cook took second in the high jump, 5-10.

For Bethel, Kade Schweikhardt took third in the 800, 2:06.77.

For Bradford, Owen Beachler was second in the 110 hurdles, 15.92.