Covington High School’s commencement is set for May 26

COVINGTON — Covington High School will hold its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at Hobart Arena.

The Class of 2024 has seven valedictorians, and they are: Kamryn Barnes, Drew Gessner, Cameron Haines, Asher Long, Chase Vanderhorst, Levi Weldy, Kearsten Wiggins.

Due to the large number of valedictorians this year, the school opted out of a guest speaker to ensure the students are the focal point of the ceremony. Covington High School will be issuing over $102,000 in local donations to 28 students in the class.

Members of the Class of 2024 include: Gracie Anderson, Brianna Baker, Kamryn Barnes, Shelby Beeman, Carlie Besecker, Grant Blore, Caralyn Boyer, Luke Brown, Amie Burtrum, Hunter Collins, Elaina Deeter, Bethany Dooley, Drew Gessner, Samuel Grabeman, Michael Hagan, Cameron Haines, Lillian Hare, Kaden Hill, Bryson Hite, Garrett Hobbs, Kamden Hughes, Connor Humphrey, Sarah Hutton, Bryanna Kenworthy, Marena Kimmel, Gunner Kimmel, Chase Landis, Carter Lane, Asher Long, Daniel Manies, Derrick Meyer, Britton Miller, Kinsey Mitchell, Gianna Mohler, Austin Monnin, Kori Moore, Monica Ostendorf, Carter Owens, Braydon Pergram, Addisyn Pitman, Jericho Quinter, Sydney Richard, Megan Rose, Mason Saunders, Sophia Schilling, Melissa Shoemaker, Stephie Skaggs, Kara Stephan, Kila Stephan, Carson Taylor, Jacob Tipps, Audrey Tobe, Karyanne Turner, Chase Vanderhorst, Whitney Welch, Levi Weldy, Ella White, Kearsten Wiggins, Mercedies Willis, Paxten Wion-Shook and Lily Zwiebel.