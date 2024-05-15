Troy graduation planned for May 25

Walker Katwyk Walters

TROY — Troy High School will present diplomas to students during graduation ceremonies planned for Saturday, May 25, at Hobart Arena. The processional starts at 10:30 a.m.

The Class of 2024 valedictorian is Lena Walker. She is the daughter of Michael and Annalee Walker. Walker has served as president and junior representative of the National Honor Society, secretary of the Junior Cabinet, and a four-time elected member of Student Government. Additionally, she has been active in Senior Cabinet, Math Chat Tutoring, Teen Leadership Troy, and is a four year varsity track and field athlete. Lena will be attending Miami University’s Honors College this fall to study mechanical engineering.

The Class of 2024 Salutatorian is Elizabeth Katwyk. She is the daughter of David and Karmen Katwyk, and is a military child who has managed to stay in Ohio long enough to complete kindergarten through high school in Troy. During her time at Troy High School, she has participated in National Honor Society, orchestra, Spanish, and math clubs. Katwyk is an accomplished pianist and violinist who regularly shares both her musical and leadership talents at church. She also takes great joy in riding horses and volunteering at two local horse-riding facilities. She is attending Brigham Young University-Idaho this fall, where she plans to major in virtual design and construction as the first step toward a career in architecture.

The 2024 Troy High School Upper Valley Career Center Honor Student is Owen Walters. He is the son of Eric Walters and Lisa Walters, and is enrolled in the computer information technology program at the Upper Valley Career Center. Walters is in archery club, chess club, and the UVCC Honor Society. Owen enjoys all kinds of science, and is especially fond of computer science and computer programming. Owen also competed in both the local and state computer programming competitions for SkillsUSA. When he is not writing code, Walters enjoys practicing archery, going to movies with friends, or reading a good sci-fi novel. While he does not have plans to immediately enter college, he hopes the skills he has learned at the UVCC will take him into an enjoyable career.

Members of the Troy High School Class of 2024 are Caleb Akins, Aliegha Allen, Jadyn Allen, Cameron Allison, Jadyn Almeida, Allisen Anders, Morgen Anders, Jacob Anderson, Lily Anderson, Mackenzie Andrews, Macie Atkins, Austin Baker, Grayson Baker, Kiyah Baker, Cayden Barnett, Jarod Barnhart, Owen Benner, Ary’Ante Bennett, Sydney Bennett, Kaylyn Bertke, Jacob Biehn, Morgan Black, Logan Boehringer, Allana Bolden, Amber Bond, Autumn Bowers, Nathan Brewster, Carson Brown, Clara Brown, Kylie Buechter, Colin Burghardt, Adia Caplinger, Alexis Caplinger, Emma Carroll, Noah Carter, Tessa Caruso, Noah Carver, Libby Chaney, Cassidy Cheney, Holden Chesko, Maxwell Chipley, Joshua Clark, Bryce Clawson, Jacob Comer, Joslynn Compliment, Alyssa Conley, Robert Cox, Brooke Craft, Jack Crawford, Bryson Croft, Marlee Cupp, Michelle Daffner, Christian Dahs, Lily Daniszewski, Andrew Davenport, Sarah Davey, Bryce Davis, Skylar Davis, Cheyenne Day, Nevaeh Debar, Brandon Demmitt, Alex DeMoss, Skylar DeMoss, Bryce Detrick, Johnathan Dilbone, Isaac Dillon-Swartz, Olivia Dilworth, Madysen Doll, Caleb Dreier, Cooper Dues, D’Waivon Duncan, Dorian Duncan, Karleigh Durian, Sara DuRoss, Kara Dyer, Sirely Echeverria-Avila, Owen Edger, Brooklyn Elder, David Elder, Kaylee Elliott, Ahnalise Ellis, Kara Enneking, Vanessa Espensen, Jacob Estes, Aiden Evans, Kiana Farrier, Cadence Favorite, Chloe Fecher, Analyse Fitch, Colin Fitzpatrick, Mabel Francis, Kendall Franklin, Lainey Freeman, Cristian Fuentes, Yancarlo Fuentes, Tanner Furrow, Noor Gabow, Cooper Gambrell, Kaitlyn Garber, Quinn Gariety, Bobby Gayhart, Colton Gayhart, Mason Glover, Aiyana Godwin, Antonio Gonzalez, Miguel Gonzalez, Christopher Goode, Gaberial Gorman, Caleb Gray, Dylan Greaf, Sienna Greene, Ryan Grody, Alyxandria Grube, Tyler Hall, Zoey Halley, Dawn Hampshire, Alivia Hancock, Joshua Hardin, Joseph Hargrave, Day’onna Harris, Ava Harvey, Brianna Harville, Peyton Hayslett, Jerry Heffner, Alexander Helphinstine, Camille Hemm, Tyler Heuker, Cody Hicks, Johnathan Higgins, Lucas Hill, Eva Hixson, Rowan Holley, Emma Honeycutt, Devyn Honeyman, Kelsey Honeyman, Journey Howard, Cameron Huffgarden, Anika Hurley, Emma Hutchinson, Keagan Ingram, Jena Johns, Evan Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Kellan Johnson, EmmaLee Jones, Evan Kaiser, Ryan Kaiser, Elizabeth Katwyk, Alyssa Kern, Ryder Kirtley, Matthew Kitchen, Kiley Kitta, Courtney Kittle, Josephine Kleinhenz, Preston Knipp-Crosby, Hannah Knisley, Damian Kohlhorst, Eloise Kolakowski, Kendra Kovacs, Ashley Kyle, Gavin Laughman, Isiac Lee, Brayden Lester, Jenna Lester, Emma LeVan, Hannah Liening, Hannah Littlejohn, Jadie Lopez, Halie Loy, Shaylyn Lucas, Victoria Lucas, Kaydence Lykes, Sienna Mader, Thomas Malone, Tyler Malott, Alani Marshall, Hailey Marshall, Marymar Martinez Elliott, Bryce Massingill, Ashley Mauk, Lisa Mayo, Amaya McCoy, Ava McCoy, Taliah McCoy, Allison McDermitt, Ayden McFarland, Connor McGillivray-Sumner, Lynnette McKibbin, Nicholas McKibbin, Kaiden McKinney, Zion McReynolds, Nailette Medina, Isaac Merritt, Selina Mesa, Zachary Meyer, Elijah Miller, Kellen Miller, Noah Miller, Joseph Minniear-Gebhart, Jordon Monnin, Austin Moreno, Justin Mumy, Aubrey Murphy, Danny Murray, Maycee Musser, Parker Neth, Kevin Newton, Parker Nichols, Elizabeth Niemi, Hailey Noland, Elijah Noll, Lillia Noon, Tiffany Norris, Chloe Norton, Ashleigh Nosker, Ethan Nosker, Brandon Nutt, Xavier Nyman, Aaron Oates, Payton Oehlerts, Vincent Olivieri, Brandon Orsi, Faith Overholser, Logan Overmyer, Gabrielle Paff, Man Patel, Meet Patel, Pujan Patel, Hannah Peoples, Collin Philipps, Sarah Pierce, Jayda Pigg, Julian Polverini, Payton Pooler, Kaylee Powell, Delaney Prim, Cloe Racine, Aurelius Raglin-Diaz, Allison Ray, Leah Reddick, Zachary Reed, Samantha Reese, Cole Reigelsperger, Wyatt Richards, Jailyn Ridener, Ana Rindler, Jaiden Roach, Zachary Roades, Connor Roane, Megan Robinette, Casey Rogers, Robert Rohlfs, Lan Roudebush, Ceyhun Sahan, Eric Sampson, Truth Santiago, Brianna Saunders, Lily Saunders, Alexander Schaefer, Carter Schatz, Ava Scheerer, Lily Scheerer, Joshua Schilling, Hayden Schutte, Kristin Sedam, Abigail Seger, Hunter Sekas, Landon Sekas, Emmalie Shaw, Kameryn Sherry, Olivia Shively, La’Niyah Shrivers, Miles Shuman, Jacob Shurtz, Madison Slife, Clay Smith, Jacob Smith, Kiandra Smith, Serenity Sowers, Matthew Stamps, Justin Standley, Alyssa Stanley, Logan Stanton, Hannah Steggemann, Quintan Stevens, Tayler Storehalder, Ryan Stringer, Devon Strobel-Howard, Dalton Studebaker, Elizabeth Thacker, Zackary Thomason, Mkynlea Titus, Coyah Tolbert, Austin Towne, Nicole Tucker, Ashlynn Turk, Evelynn Turnbull, Gwendolyn Turnbull, Peyton Tyler, Sophia Tyree, Kenneth Ullery, Allison Unger, Joseph Vaughn, Braeden Verceles, Payton Vitangeli, McKenna Wagner, Devin Waldon, Lena Walker, Owen Walters, Jahari Ward, Mason Ward, Ronan Watkins, Zechariah Watkins, Mason Weaver, Peter Webb, Katelyn Weikert, Brenden Welbaum, Carly West, Damien West, Samuel Westfall, Havanna White, Emily Williams, Madeline Williams, Tony Williams, Payton Wilmoth, Kylie Wilson, Jillian Winner, Mark Wolfe, Cody Workman, Alivia Worth, Haylee Young, Joshua Young, Liam Yount, Mahayla Zapfe, Kaden Zimmer