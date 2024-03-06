Covington hires Rench as new village administrator

Rench Photo taken from the village of Covington, Ohio’s Facebook page.

COVINGTON — The village of Covington has announced the hiring of its new Village Administrator Tyler Rench.

Rench joined the village of Covington in February, said a Facebook post from the village. Rench is a Covington native and a 2009 graduate of Covington High School. After high school, he left Covington for higher education at Eastern Kentucky University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in business with a focus in agriculture. After college, he went on to work in the private sector in various applications ranging from agriculture to finance.

When asked about his desire to come and join the village of Covington, the post said he responded, “This is where I grew up, this is my home and where my wife and I want to raise our children. We have put down roots here and we love being Buccaneers!”

Rench, along with his wife and two children, reside just outside of Covington and is very excited to join the village and help in any way he can. When you see him out and about say ‘hi.’”

“Welcome to the Village of Covington Tyler!” the post concluded.