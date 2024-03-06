Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-11:46 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street.

-5:51 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the CSX crossing on North County Road 25A in Piqua.

-3:47 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-3:19 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Willow Tree Apartments on Fairfax Avenue.

-2:36 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Washington Commons on McKinley Avenue. Matthew L. Graham, 42, of Dayton, was charged with burglary.

MONDAY

-10:12 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 800 block of West Ash Street.

-9:02 p.m.: drug possession. Dayon A. Pearson, 35, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs.

-2:55 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 700 block of West Water Street.

-2:30 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of West Water Street.

-12:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Echo Lake Drive.

-11:11 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the YMCA on North Wayne Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.