Covington HS get $500 from golf fundraiser

CLEVELAND — Covington High School received $500 in winnings after golfers participated in the third annual Healthy Kids Golf Outing at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury on Oct. 3.

“The team of Ashley Johnnson, plus administrators from other southwest district schools won the scramble. The top three teams in the scramble get a donation to the school of their choosing, and Covington High School was the beneficiary from the southwest district athletic boards team. This donation will help offset costs of running our athletic department,” Covington Superintendent Joseph Hoelzle told Miami Valley Today.

The day consisted of breakfast, lunch, refreshments, hole challenges, raffle prizes and of course, “healthy competition,” according to a press release.

As the day concluded, three winners were announced, who generously donated their $500 winnings to Covington High School, Chesapeake High School, in Chesapeake, and Olentangy High School in Lewis Center.

“This is always a much-anticipated golf outing,” said Patty Starr, president and CEO of Health Action Council, said in a press release. “Not only do we raise awareness for improved health and wellness for children, but our generous winners provided their winnings to area high schools, which is a win for all.”

The winners of the outing were: first place — John Kronour, Ashley Johnson, Phillip Poggi, and Scott Kaufman; secondplace — Greg Sullivan, Jason Stephens, Brian Ward, and Evan Hall; and thirdplace: Mark Raiff, Randy Wright, Jay Wolfe, and Trond Smith.

The outing supports the Health Action Council and Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Healthy Kids Initiative to promote improved health and wellness for children, schools, and communities. The goal is to encourage kids to stay active and promote childhood preventable disease vaccinations, annual well-child visits, and enhanced health literacy.

Health Action Council is a not-for-profit 501(c)(6) organization representing mid and large-size employers that enhances human and economic health through thought leadership, innovative services and collaboration. It provides value to its members by facilitating projects that improve the quality and moderate the cost of healthcare purchased by its members for their employees, dependents, and retirees.

Health Action Council also collaborates with key stakeholders – health plans, physicians, hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry – to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare in the community.