Troy Main Street brings back Hometown Halloween

TROY – Troy Main Street and the Troy Noon Optimists invite children to downtown Troy on Saturday, Oct. 29, for a “frighteningly good time” at their annual Hometown Halloween event.

“Troy Main Street is looking forward to teaming up with the Troy Noon Optimists for another fun year of trick or treating and a costume contest,” said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street. “We are excited to bring this event back this year and we hope everyone will come enjoy the festivities!”

The annual costume contest, hosted by the Troy Noon Optimists, will take place first in the Hobart Government Center parking lot, located west of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Participants are encouraged to arrive beginning at 8:30 a.m. as the judging will take place promptly at 9 a.m. Categories for the costume contest include; Best Family Costume, Best Pet Costume, and Best Costume in the following age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-11.

“We are looking forward to a fun and safe event and can’t wait to see all the creative costumes this year,” said Keller.

After the Costume Contest judging takes place, participants will walk to Prouty Plaza where Costume Contest winners will be announced. Downtown Merchant Trick or Treat will take place after the Costume Contest from 10 a.m. until noon. Participating merchants will have an orange pumpkin sign in their window that says, “Trick or Treat Here.”

Following Hometown Halloween, St. John’s United Church of Christ, located at 130 S. Walnut St. will be hosting their annual Trick or Treat and Eat from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will be serving hot dogs, chili and mac and cheese. Everyone is invited to come share a meal and continue the trick or treating festivities.

Sponsors for Hometown Halloween include Kettering Health, Harlow Builders, Alvetro Orthodontics, Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company, GNB Banking Centers, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, Metronet, Fifth Third Bank, KSM Metal Fabrication and Winans Chocolates + Coffees.