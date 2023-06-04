Covington HS, JH principal’s list, honor roll

COVINGTON — Covington High School has announced the fourth quarter principal’s list (all A’s) and honor roll list (all A’s and B’s) for the 2022-23 school year.

Principal’s list:

Freshman: Owen Leistner, Dakota Kenworthy, Whitney Bruns, Addison Ventura, Jackson Witt, Timothy Taubert, and Cailyn Wagner.

Sophomores: Jennifer Fisher, Gabrielle Hartwig, Maggie Anderson, Preston King, and Sophia Shaffer.

Juniors: Drew Gessner, Gunner Kimmel, Asher Long, Austin Monnin, Chase Vanderhorst, Ella White, Kamryn Barnes, Cameron Haines, Kearsten Wiggins, Elaina Deeter, Audrey Tobe, and Megan Rose. UVCC: Jacob Tipps, Trey Schmelzer, Karyanne Turner, Levi Weldy, Michael Hagan, Carter, Owens, Whitney Welch, Garrett Hobbs, Jericho Quinter, Bryanna Kenworthy, Amie Burtrum, and Lily Zwiebel.

Seniors: Brenden McDonough, Estella Remley, Meadow Byers, Emma Wilson, Elizabeth Shaffer, Lauren King, Emma Naff, Madison Supinger, Eve Welborn, and Elaine McMaken. UVCC: Brian Morrison, Erika Gostomsky, Ryan Remley, Corey Marion, Shelby Petry, William Ray, Audrey Pickering, and Lillian Hughes.

Honor roll

Freshman: Brock Gessner, Olivia Wood, Danicka Finfrock, Brodie Manson, Caleb Smith, Taylor Foutz, Clay Harris, Jayda McClure, Jayden Wackler, Hayden Brown, Chase Willis, Delaney Murphy, Lilian Mumford, Caleigh Gilpin, James MacDonald, and Deontae Baker.

Sophomores: Kylie Brown, Tanner Palsgrove, Brogen Angle, Taylor Kirker, Maggie Mullen, Elyza Long, Bailey Lucas, Mazelle Reck, Reagan Tipps, Hannah Alexander, Marin DuBois, Eli Nash, Makayla Vanderhorst, Ashton Skaggs, Allison Jay, Rowan Isaacs, Christopher Deaton, Garrett Leistner, Wyatt Parker, Lydia Spicer, Leland Brown, and Lily Lester.

Juniors: Connor Humphrey, Britton Miller, Monica Ostendorf, Sydney Richard, Kori Moore, Paxten Wion-Shook, Samuel Grabeman, and Derrick Meyer. UVCC: Sophia Schilling, Grayson Wills, Kila Stephan, Luke Brown, Kara Stephan, Caralyn Boyer, Melissa Shoemaker, and Bethan Dooley.

Seniors: Ryan Rohr, Lauren York, Jenna Belmaggio, Nigella Reck, Mara Newhouse, Ethan Gerling, Reaghan Lemp, and Meg Rogers. UVCC: Kyarra Eichelberger, Cameron Ha, Charles Morrison, Tyler Basye, Bryce Staudt, Haley Hargrave, Corey Turner, and Colson Gipe.