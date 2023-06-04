Tippecanoe’s Kimmel, Clyne compete at state meet

COLUMBUS — Tippecanoe High School’s Landon Kimmel and Stanley Clyne finished their seasons Saturday at the D-I state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Kimmel capped an impressive freshman season by finishing 11th in the ,3200-meter run in 9:16.44 after a long wait Saturday night.

The D-I running events were delayed by more than two hours due to storms in the area.

Clyne, who will play football at the University of Cincinnati in the fall added to his resume of being a standout in football and basketball by competing in track this spring and finishing it at the state meet Saturday afternoon.

He finished 16th in the long jump, 20-10 1-2.