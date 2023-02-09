Covington native inducted into Alpha Chi Honor Society

WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Heidi Keiser of Covington, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.

Established in 1922, the national honor society celebrates more than 100 years of rich history marked by scholarship and service. Grace College is home to one of 300 chapters that spans nearly every state in the nation.

“As faculty, we look forward to this event every year, as these are students who have really distinguished themselves in academics throughout their time at Grace,” said Dr. Lauren Rich, Alpha Chi faculty sponsor and chair of the Department of Humanities. “Membership in Alpha Chi is an honor signifying students’ hard work, dedication to learning and strong character.”

At this year’s induction ceremony, Grace College President Dr. Drew Flamm gave the benediction. Following his speech, he was surprised by the bestowal of an honorary Alpha Chi membership.

Grace College Provost Dr. Kevin Roberts gave the keynote address after inductees were introduced by a faculty member from their major and presented with a certificate and pin.

The Grace College Alpha Chi chapter is sponsored by the Office of Faith, Learning & Scholarship.

For more information on the Alpha Chi Honor Society, visit www.alphachihonor.org. For more information about the Grace College Alpha Chi Chapter, contact faculty sponsor Dr. Lauren Rich at [email protected]