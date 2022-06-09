Covington schools narrows down superintendent search; Current Superintendent Gene Gooding to go to Kettering schools

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District is entering the second round of interviews for a new superintendent.

The job search comes after both the current Superintendent Gene Gooding and High School and Junior High Principal Josh Meyers submitted their letters of resignation to the school board in May.

Gooding will be taking a position as the principal for John F. Kennedy Elementary School in the Kettering City School District. Meyers has been selected as the new superintendent of Minster Schools.

Both will end their positions at Covington in July at the end of their current contract year.

The search for a new superintendent is down to the final three candidates who will be conducting their second round of interviews on Friday, June 10, with the Miami County Educational Services Center who is handling the search for Covington Schools.

The finalists are Joe Hoelzle, Eric Hughes, and Scott Bloom.

Hoelzle is the current principal at Tri-County North Middle School in Lewisburg, Ohio. He has a Ph.D. in Education Leadership from Bowling Green State University. Before Tri-County North, Heolzle worked as a Principal at Hardin Northern in Dola, Ohio and as a teacher in the Hopewell-Loudon school district in Bascom, Ohio.

Hughes is the current principal at Washington Primary School in Piqua, Ohio. He has a Master’s Degree from Northern Kentucky University. He previously worked at Northmont High School in Englewood, Ohio as the assistant principal and as the principal for Franklin-Monroe Elementary School in Arcanum, Ohio.

Bloom is the director of curriculum and instruction for Piqua City Schools. He has a Master’s in Education from the University of Dayton. He previously worked as the principal of Milton-Union High School in West Milton, Ohio and as the director of curriculum and instruction for the Milton-Union School District.

The Miami County Educational Service Center will make their decision and turn it over the Covington School Board for approval. If approved, the new superintendent will be appointed as the chief executive officer of the district with a fixed salary and term of no more than five years.