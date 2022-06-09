Milton-Union alum presents scholarships

For the Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — Sixteen $2,000 scholarships were recently presented to graduates of the Class of 2022 during the 134th Milton-Union Alumni Banquet.

The scholarsip winners included Alyssa Smith, Madison Stasiak, Lindsay Todd, Serenity West, Antonia Hinkle, Isabella Fox, Gabriella Huffman, Hannah DeLuca, Joel Benkert, Nathan Thompson, Madison Baker, Paul Ludcente, Hannah Scott, Rhiannon Emmons, Chloe Howell, and Madeline Winemiller.

Named Best Boy and Best Girl were Joel Benkert and Isabella Fox, each receiving $25.