Covington softball falls to Fort Loramie in D-IV district semifinal

PLEASANT HILL — The Covington softball team got in an early hole and was never able to pull even in a 13-9 loss to Fort Loramie in a D-IV district semifinal at Newton High School Tuesday.

Aggressive base running also hurt the Buccs, who had three runners make outs at third base — two with no outs in the inning.

With one out in the top of the first, Aubrey Baker doubled and Claire Hoying had an infied single for the Redskins.

With two outs, Autumn Turner had a two-run single and took second on an error.

Lauren Berger reached on an error, with Turner scoring to make it 3-0. Ella Hoelscher followed with a double to make it 4-0.

Meg Rogers and Karyanne Turner started the Covington first with singles.

Nigella Reck doubled, scoring Rogers. Turner went to far around the base at third and was thrown out. Fort Loramie escaped without any further damage.

Covington got back within 4-2 in the home fourth.

Nigella Reck singled, stoke second and scored on Mara Newhouse’s single.

But, Newhouse was thrown out going to second.

Maggie Anderson followed with a single, but was doubled off first on a bunt attempt to end the inning.

Loramie then opened the lead back up with five runs in the fifth.

Hoying reached on an error, Aubrey Turner doubled and Autumn Turner homered to make it 7-2.

Bergman had a single and scored on Hoelscher’s double to make it 8-3.

Ava Turner added a RBI single to make it 9-2.

Covington answered with four runs in the home fifth to make it 9-6.

Taylor Kirker singled, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball.

She was caught between third and home on Erika Gostomsky’s fielder’s choice and tagged out.

After a double by Kamryn Barnes, Rogers reached on an error, with Gostomsky scoring.

Newhouse drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run and Anderson had a two-run single to make it 9-6.

Covington added two more runs in the sixth.

Gostomsky had a double and scored Barnes’ fielder’s choice.

After a walk to Rogers, Turner had a RBI single to make it 9-8.

But, Fort Loramie would score four runs in the seventh go up 13-8.

Hoelscher had a single and Jaden Rose had a bunt single.

Ava Turner had a two-run single to make it 11-8.

Baker had a sacrifice fly and Laney Barhorst scored on a wild pitch.

In the Covington seventh, Anderson singled with one out and Reaghan Lemp followed with a single, but Anderson was thrown out trying to go to third.

Kirker singled and Gostomsky followed with a RBI single, but that was as close as Covington could get.

Anderson was 3-for-4 for Covington with two RBIs, Reck was 2-for-3 and Turner, Kirker and Gostomsky were all 2-for-4.