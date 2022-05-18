Tuesday Baseball/Softball Tournament Roundup

PIQUA — Mickey Anderson’s RBI double gave Piqua a 4-3 lead over Northmont in D-I sectional action Monday at Hardman Field and the Indians held on for the win.
Piqua will play at Miamisburg at 5 p.m. Thursday in second-round action.
Piqua was trailing 3-2 going to the home fifth inning.
Hunter Steinke had a RBI single to tied the game and Anderson followed with a double for what would be the winning run.
Zane Pratt was 2-for-3 with a double.
Pratt, Hunter Steinke and Brayden Offenbacher combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
D-II
Milton 31,
Dunbar 1
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team opened D-II sectional play with an easy win.
Milton-Union will play at Chaminade-Julienne at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Ben Schommer was 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs, Zach Loving was 3-for-4 with a triple, four runs scored and four RBIs and Paul Lucente was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Nathan Thompson was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Peyton Nichols was 3-for-4 with a double, Jacob Grube and Logan Keys both had two RBIs and Nathan Morter Jr. scored four runs.
Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-3 with a double, Trevor Brazina was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Nick Walters was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Nathan Morter pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11.
SOFTBALL
D-II
K. Ridge 6,
Tipp 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe baseball team lost to Kenton Ridge 6-1 in a D-II district semifinal Tuesday.
Kenton Ridge scored three runs in the fifth to open a 5-1 lead and added another run in the sixth.
Tippecanoe dropped to 7-17 on the season.
Bradford 5,
Ansonia 3
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team advanced to the D-IV district championship game with a 5-3 win over Ansonia Tuesday.
Bradford will play Fayetteville-Perry at 5 p.m. Friday at Dixie High School, with the district title on the line.
Nylani Beireis had a home run and two RBIs.
Remi Harleman was 2-for-3 with a double and Alani Canan had a double.
Beireis pitched an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking two.
Russia 7,
Newton 0
RUSSIA — The Newton softball team lost to the top-ranked team in D-IV in a district semifinal Tuesday.
Cori Haines and Laci Miller both singled.
Miller pitched a four-hitter, striking out five and walking six.