Tuesday Baseball/Softball Tournament Roundup

PIQUA — Mickey Anderson’s RBI double gave Piqua a 4-3 lead over Northmont in D-I sectional action Monday at Hardman Field and the Indians held on for the win.

Piqua will play at Miamisburg at 5 p.m. Thursday in second-round action.

Piqua was trailing 3-2 going to the home fifth inning.

Hunter Steinke had a RBI single to tied the game and Anderson followed with a double for what would be the winning run.

Zane Pratt was 2-for-3 with a double.

Pratt, Hunter Steinke and Brayden Offenbacher combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

D-II

Milton 31,

Dunbar 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team opened D-II sectional play with an easy win.

Milton-Union will play at Chaminade-Julienne at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ben Schommer was 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs, Zach Loving was 3-for-4 with a triple, four runs scored and four RBIs and Paul Lucente was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Nathan Thompson was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Peyton Nichols was 3-for-4 with a double, Jacob Grube and Logan Keys both had two RBIs and Nathan Morter Jr. scored four runs.

Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-3 with a double, Trevor Brazina was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Nick Walters was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Nathan Morter pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11.

SOFTBALL

D-II

K. Ridge 6,

Tipp 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe baseball team lost to Kenton Ridge 6-1 in a D-II district semifinal Tuesday.

Kenton Ridge scored three runs in the fifth to open a 5-1 lead and added another run in the sixth.

Tippecanoe dropped to 7-17 on the season.

Bradford 5,

Ansonia 3

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team advanced to the D-IV district championship game with a 5-3 win over Ansonia Tuesday.

Bradford will play Fayetteville-Perry at 5 p.m. Friday at Dixie High School, with the district title on the line.

Nylani Beireis had a home run and two RBIs.

Remi Harleman was 2-for-3 with a double and Alani Canan had a double.

Beireis pitched an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

Russia 7,

Newton 0

RUSSIA — The Newton softball team lost to the top-ranked team in D-IV in a district semifinal Tuesday.

Cori Haines and Laci Miller both singled.

Miller pitched a four-hitter, striking out five and walking six.