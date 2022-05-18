Covington Village Council meeting highlights $100,000 park donation

By Kelsi Langston

For the Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — An exciting announcement was made at the Covington Village Council meeting on Monday night. The village will receive support from Roy J. Weikert Trust in the form of $100,000 over 10 years to benefit Schoolhouse Park. Due to this support, the village will be able to construct an amphitheater in Schoolhouse Park, which will be named “The Roy J. Weikert Amphitheater.”

Representatives from the trust were in attendance, Tim Weikert, the President of General Films in Covington, and Linda Weikert Daniel. Daniel took a moment to address the council, during which she said about the late Roy J. Weikert, “His approach to life was incredibly focused and committed and enthusiastic. And the way he approached his business was exactly the same way. His embracing of new ideas was continuous. He was an inventor, he was a businessman, he was a musician … and he loved Covington.” The council formally adopted a resolution accepting the support and naming the amphitheater.

After the third reading, the following resolutions and ordinances were approved: a resolution declaring certain police property a surplus and an ordinance to modify expenditures and revenues. The three reading rule was waived for a resolution acknowledging the mayor’s appointment of trustees to the Covington Area Improvement Corporation.

Second readings were held for resolutions authorizing contract amendment for site design services and Schoolhouse Park, authorizing the village administrator to enter into an agreement for the design of the amphitheater and updating the village’s strategic plan for 2022-2023.

A first reading was held for an ordinance adopting a meeting streaming policy. Council members discussed the pros and cons of storing meetings online for a limited time period. Safety, as well as the time and effort involved for this option, were the main topics of discussion. The ordinance will have a second reading at the next meeting on Monday, May 31, at 7 p.m., which will serve as the first meeting for the month of June.