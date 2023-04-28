Covington softball in control in TRC after 11-7 win over Milton-Union

WEST MILTON — The Covington softball team heads into the final week of TRC softball in control of its own destiny in a four-team race.
The Buccs improved to 19-3 overall and 10-1 with an 11-7 win over Milton-Union Thursday, avenging their only loss in the conference.
Miami East is 10-5 overall and 8-2 in the TRC, while Riverside is 12-6 overall and 8-2 in the TRC and Covington has games with both teams next week.
Milton-Union dropped to 11-7 overall and 8-3 in the TRC.
Covington got off to a quick start with four runs in the first.
Meg Rogers walked and Nigella Reck singled.
Maggie Anderson, Mara Newhouse and Reaghan Lemp had RBI singles and Kamryn Barnes brought in a run with a fielder’s choice.
Milton quickly closed the deficit to 4-2.
Sofie Elliott homered to start the Milton first.
Mylee Jones reached on an error and Annie Smith tripled her in with two outs.
Covington made it 5-2 in the third.
Newhouse singled off the fence and came around to score on Lemp’s sacrifice fly.
The Buccs made it 6-2 in the fourth
Roger had a two-out double. After an intentional walk to Reck, Anderson was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Newhouse walked to force in a run.
The Buccs broke it open with a four-run sixth inning to make it 10-2.
After singles by Rogers and Reck, Newhouse blasted a three-run homer.
After Turner singled and Lemp reached on an error, Barnes had a RBI single.
Milton got a run back in the home sixth.
Carly Zimmer doubled and scored when Addy Sanders reached on an error.
Covington made it 11-3 in the top of the seventh.
Rogers singled and with one out, Anderson reached on an error.
Newhouse nearly had her second homer, but settled for a sacrifice fly for her sixth RBI of the game.
Milton didn’t go down without a fight.
After a walk to Tyla Johns and singles by Elliott and Raegan Fulton, Jones blasted a grand slam to make it 11-7.
But, Rogers retired the next two batters to end the game.
Rogers pitched a nine-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
Jones pitched a 13-hitter, striking out two and walking five.
