Covington softball in control in TRC after 11-7 win over Milton-Union

WEST MILTON — The Covington softball team heads into the final week of TRC softball in control of its own destiny in a four-team race.

The Buccs improved to 19-3 overall and 10-1 with an 11-7 win over Milton-Union Thursday, avenging their only loss in the conference.

Miami East is 10-5 overall and 8-2 in the TRC, while Riverside is 12-6 overall and 8-2 in the TRC and Covington has games with both teams next week.

Milton-Union dropped to 11-7 overall and 8-3 in the TRC.

Covington got off to a quick start with four runs in the first.

Meg Rogers walked and Nigella Reck singled.

Maggie Anderson, Mara Newhouse and Reaghan Lemp had RBI singles and Kamryn Barnes brought in a run with a fielder’s choice.

Milton quickly closed the deficit to 4-2.

Sofie Elliott homered to start the Milton first.

Mylee Jones reached on an error and Annie Smith tripled her in with two outs.

Covington made it 5-2 in the third.

Newhouse singled off the fence and came around to score on Lemp’s sacrifice fly.

The Buccs made it 6-2 in the fourth

Roger had a two-out double. After an intentional walk to Reck, Anderson was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Newhouse walked to force in a run.

The Buccs broke it open with a four-run sixth inning to make it 10-2.

After singles by Rogers and Reck, Newhouse blasted a three-run homer.

After Turner singled and Lemp reached on an error, Barnes had a RBI single.

Milton got a run back in the home sixth.

Carly Zimmer doubled and scored when Addy Sanders reached on an error.

Covington made it 11-3 in the top of the seventh.

Rogers singled and with one out, Anderson reached on an error.

Newhouse nearly had her second homer, but settled for a sacrifice fly for her sixth RBI of the game.

Milton didn’t go down without a fight.

After a walk to Tyla Johns and singles by Elliott and Raegan Fulton, Jones blasted a grand slam to make it 11-7.

But, Rogers retired the next two batters to end the game.

Rogers pitched a nine-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Jones pitched a 13-hitter, striking out two and walking five.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]