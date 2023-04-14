Covington softball outscores Miami East 12-9

COVINGTON — Miami East had some big swings at the plate

But, Covington ccountered it with two big innings and came away with a 12-9 victory in a softball showdown at Covington High School

Covington scored six runs in the fourth and five runs in the sixth — erasing and 8-7 deficit in the home sixth inning for its second straight big win.

The Buccs had topped D-II power Greenville the night before.

The win over East left Milton-Union as the only unbeaten team in the conference — with Covington, East and Riverside all having one loss.

Covington is now 9-2 overall and 4-1 in the TRC, while East is 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the TRC.

“Tonight is bigger than last night,” Cain said. “I don’t care if it was Greenville. This was bigger because it was conference. We had two big innings. We did a great job of stringing hits together. Reaghan Lemp and Jayda McClure had some big hits for us.”

East coach Brian Kadel said it continues to be a work in progress.

“They did have two big innings,” he said. “They had some hits in those innings, but we helped them out by not making some plays on defense. We have to work on shoring up our defense.”

Behind the bat of Whitni Enis, the Vikings had an early 4-1 lead.

East took advantage of three walks in the first and got an RBI single from Madison Maxson to go up 1-0.

They made it 3-0 in the second on a solo home run by Enis and a RBI single by Abigail Kadel.

Covington got within 3-1 in the third on a RBI single by Maggie Anderson after Nigella Reck was intentionally walked.

East made it 4-1 in the top of the fourth on another solo homer by Enis.

“She has been struggling a little bit,” Kadel said. “It is just a matter of her being patient and waiting for a pitch she can drive and she did a great job of that tonight.”

Covington would bat around in the home fourth, scoring six times to go up 7-4.

McClure had a two-run double, Mara Newhouse had a RBI single and Anderson’s fielder’s choice scored a run.

It didn’t take East long to answer in the fifth.

After walks to Keira Kirby and Maxson, Rachel Haak drilled a three-run homer to tie it.

“That is just a senior stepping up,” Kadel said.

Enis would walk, steal second and scored on Reagan Howell’s single to give East an 8-7 lead.

“The walks were killing us,” Cain said. “Erika Gostomsky came in (after the home run) and did a great job. She threw strikes and was able to locate her pitches.”

East dodged a bullet in the home fifth when Reck, who already has eight home run this spring — stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. She just missed taking it out to right field, but Enis made the catch near the fence.

But, Covington would score five runs in the sixth to go up 12-8.

Lemp would have a RBI single and McClure would bring in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Reck in another bases-loaded situation, drilled a two-run single to cap the rally.

“She is second in the state homers and was up the inning before with the bases loaded,” Cain said. “But, it worked out. That was big hit to give us a four-run lead.”

Enis almost had her third home run in the seventh, doubling off the fence in centerfield.

Howell doubled her in, but that was all Miami East could get.

“Our kids never quit battling,” Kadel said. “If you score nine runs, you think that will be enough.”

Covington will be back it Friday against Arcnaum, after back-to-back big wins

