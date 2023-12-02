Covington to hold blood drive on Dec. 11

COVINGTON — Celebrate the “12 Days of Giving” with Solvita Blood Center by donating at the Covington Eagles community blood drive on Monday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 7 p.m. at 715 East Broadway St.

To make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center), go to the Donor Time app, call 937-461-3220, or go to www.donortime.com.

Everyone registering to donate Dec. 11 to 23 at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center will be entered in daily drawings to win an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. All registered donors will also receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve holiday season t-shirt.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.