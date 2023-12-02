‘Sounds of Christmas’ concert set Dec. 15

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will present its annual concert, “The Sounds of Christmas,” on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.

Directed by Marsha Fischbach and accompanied by Darrell Fryman, the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir, Shepherd’s Bells, Soloists, and instrumentalists will present many beautiful songs of the season. This year’s concert will feature cellist Tara Mar Iddings.

This free concert will be held in the church sanctuary at 1209 S. Miami St. Mark your calendars now so you don’t miss this evening of wonderful Christmas music. For more information call 937-698-6036.