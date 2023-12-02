Make Contact

By Kathy Henne

Do you like the idea of finding your next home on the World Wide Web? You put in your search criteria and you receive pictures and information on all the properties that meet your criteria. You just point and click your way through properties that look interesting to you. You can even take a virtual tour and virtually walk through the property without seeing the home in person. Cool!

What then? Do you also make a virtual offer using your favorite platinum VISA card? Can you do a virtual inspection of the home’s condition? Just how far can you go without having personal contact with a Realtor? You’ll need your Realtor’s help and guidance to complete the purchase and get to the closing table.

So, who should you call? Rather than contacting every agent that has a property listed on the web that looks interesting to you, why not make a better choice? Since every agent can show you all the homes currently on the market, make a more selective choice of agents.

Look for a Realtor with a reputation for extensive market knowledge, experience and a lengthy trail of satisfied buyers. The last item, buyer satisfaction, is the direct result of working with an agent who listens, and who actively identifies properties that closely match the buyers’ objectives.

In other words, first choose an agent. Then begin your home search. By working closely with one Realtor, your time will be well spent, and your next home will be just around the corner. Remember, your Realtor can provide you with a wide selection of homes to choose from and the guidance to make a wise choice.

