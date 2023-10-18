Covington-UVCC FFA competes in district soil competition

Covington-UVCC FFA Chapter Soils Evaluation teams recently competed at the county and district levels. Submitted photo | Covington-UVCC FFA Chapter

COVINGTON — The Covington-UVCC FFA Chapter Soils Evaluation teams competed at the county and district levels.

Special thanks to the Miami County Soil and Water District for hosting the county contest at the beautiful Vogel Farms, said a press release from the FFA chapter. The district five contest was held in Darke County on Sept. 27, 2023, which included Miami, Preble, Montgomery, Darke, Shelby, Mercer and Auglaize Counties.

In the rural contest, students evaluate pits for soil characteristics, including texture, depth to a water table, slope, compaction, soil fertility, and landforms. The rural team recommends best management practices that would be used in a farming or agricultural setting. The Covington-UVCC rural team included Caleigh Gilpin, Taylor Foutz, Karissa King, Jayda McClure, Lucy Durbin, and AJ Reyes, who placed 17th overall.

In the urban contest, students evaluate pits for soil characteristics, including texture, depth to a water table, slope, depth to restrictive features, and landforms. The Urban team recommends best management practices that would be used in residential construction or city development. The members of the Covington-UVCC urban team included Brock Lyons, Mason Epperson, Makayla Vanderhorst, Whitney Burns, Christian Clark, Asher Long, Elyza Long, Cassidy Iddings, Brook McDonough, Caiden Hollingsworth, who placed eighth overall.

The Covington-UVCC FFA chapter is a satellite program of the Upper Valley Career Center and is advised by Jessica Helsinger. The National FFA Organization’s mission is to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success.