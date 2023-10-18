Registered offender mass address sweep

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office conducted a mass address verification sweep on all registered sex offenders in the county on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

This is the 11th consecutive year operating the sweep in this manner, however; this year, the office also added registered arson and violent offenders as well, said a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The sweep was conducted in collaboration with 29 total law enforcement officials, working alongside five sheriff’s office deputies. Those other officials included deputies from the US Marshal’s Office, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and officers from the Adult Parole Authority (APA), Common Pleas Court, Covington, Piqua, Tipp City, and Troy Police Departments, as well as assistance from the Miami County Communications Center.

No matter where a convicted offender lives in Ohio, as long as they are still required by law to register as a sex offender, they must report their residential address to the sheriff of the county in which they live. The Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Notification (SORN) program is who keeps track of the offenders within each of Ohio’s 88 counties. Every sheriff is responsible for keeping track of registered offenders within his/her county.

In Miami County, deputies are assigned to conduct random address checks quarterly throughout the year to ensure compliance. Prior to Tuesday’s operation, between those checks and tips from the general public, the sheriff’s office has investigated 27 complaints of offenders possibly being out of compliance and out of those investigations, nine addresses were eventually verified, charges were filed on 15 subjects for being found out of compliance, and they received either community control, jail or prison time for their violation(s) or are still awaiting their next court appearance. As of Tuesday, there are five outstanding warrants for out of compliance offenders and three cases are still under investigation.

At of the beginning of the sweep Tuesday, there were 184 registered offenders in Miami County and all registered addresses were checked with 118 addresses being verified. There were six offenders found to potentially be out of compliance and investigations are pending. All remaining addresses will be re-checked randomly between now and the end of the year by deputies to ensure those remaining offenders are in compliance with their registration requirements. Should any of the remaining offenders be found to be non-compliant, investigations will be opened and charges will be filed if necessary.

“Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak would like to extend a big ‘Thanks!’ to all of the agencies and the staff they provided to assist with the sweep this morning as this operation wouldn’t be a success each year without all of their assistance!” said the release.

For further information or questions about the SORN program or today’s operation, please call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office SORN Division at 937-335-8343 and ask for Carol Foster.