Covington High School and Jr. High hosted Versailles in a dual on Tuesday night, with each team dropping their contest to the Tigers. The high school team lost 57-22 while the jr. high dropped a 67-24 contest.

Winning for the high school were Carson Taylor (113, pin), Jericho Quinter (126, pin), Michael Hagan (132, pin) and Caleb Ryman (144). Winning for the Jr. High were Gavin Brown (104), Isaiah Mumford (116, pin), Cooper Turner (128, pin) and Gibson Leach (150, pin).