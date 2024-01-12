Miami East girls stop Covington in TRC showdown

Miami East’s Maryn Gross goes up for two points against Covington’s Gabrielle Hartwig Thursday at Miami East High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Maggie Anderson makes a pass around Miami East’s McKayah Musselman as Camryn Francis looks on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s McKayah Musselman grabs a rebound against Carlie Besecker Thursday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Carlie Besecker looks to pass the ball against Miami East’s Logan Phillips. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Jacqueline Kadel eyes two points. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — First place in the Three Rivers Conference was on the line when Miami East girls basketball team hosted Covington in the first of two meetings in the TRC.

And it was defensive battle from the start.

But, Miami East turned things around in the second half and came away with a 40-33 victory.

The Vikings are now 13-0 overall and 7-0 in the MVL and will host Northridge Saturday.

The Buccs drop to 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the TRC and host Anna Tuesday.

Covington had used five 3-pointers in the opening half to take a 19-17 lead at the break.

Three shots from long range by Gracie Anderson and two by Avery Koffer had Covington up 19-14, before East’s Katie Paulus hit a 3-pointer of her own to cut the deficit to two at the break.

In the third quarter, Miami East’s defense didn’t allow a point until Covington’s Maggie Anderson scored with 16 seconds left on the clock as the Vikings scored the first 11 points of the quarter to go up 28-21 heading to the final eight minutes.

Gross had tied it with two free throws, then baskets by McKayah Musselman and Gross put East up 23-19 with 3:07 left in the quarter. Paulus hit another three and Logan Phillips hit a jumper, before Anderson finally got Covington on the board.

East put the game away from the line in the fourth quarter when Covington was forced to foul.

Gross hit seven of nine free throws in the quarter and Jacqueline Kadel hit three of four, as Covington could never get closer than five.

Gross led all scorers with 15 points, while Phillips added seven points and Musselman and Paulus both scored six points.

The Anderson sisters combined for 23 points for Covington — with Gracie scoring 12 and Maggie adding 11.

Koffer finished with eight points.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]