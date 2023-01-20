Covington wrestlers lose to Versailles

VERSAILLES — Covington traveled to Versailles to compete in a dual with the host Tigers, facing them for a second time this season.

This time, the Buccs had a couple starters out and weren’t able to keep it as close, losing 54-23.

The Tigers got off to a 36-0 lead after receiving forfeits at 165 pounds. by Logan Nerderman, 285 by Dalton Johns and 106 by Samuel DeLand, and pins by Michael Osborne over A.J. Garman (175), Kane Epperly over Ashtin Gardner (215) and Joel Gehret over A.J. Reyes (285)

Covington came storming back with five consecutive victories to narrow the score to 36-23. Carson Taylor (113) earned a 10-4 decision over Trey Huber, followed by a pin by Michael Hagan (120) over Isaac Brown. Jericho Quinter (126) then earned a 20-5 technical fall victory over Evan Demange, while Chase Vanderhorst (132) pinned Lane Bergman, and Caleb Ryman (138) won 7-1 over Luke Batty. Versailles won the final bouts with pins by Payten Platfoot over Luke Brown (144), Levi Barga over Kaden Thompson (150) and Quintin Grillot over Mason Epperson (157).

Covington won all three JV matches with pins by Andrew Basye (120) and Aveyen Meek (150), and a decision victory by Christian Clark (120).