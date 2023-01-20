Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

WEST MILTON — After a defensive battle the first half, the points were coming fast and furious in the second half.

In the end, Milton-Union opened a double-digit lead and held on for a 43-39 victory over Covington in TRC action.

Milton-Union is 13-4 overall and 8-3 in the TRC, while Covington dropped to 10-8 overall and 7-4 in the TRC.

Late in first half, it was Jenna Brumbaugh 10 and the Anderson sisters (Maggie and Gracie) 7.

But, Carlie Besecker hit a shot to get the Buccs within 10-9 at the break.

Milton would open the second half by scoring the first 12 points to jump out to a 22-9 lead midway through the third quarter.

Shannon Brumbaugh had four points in the run, Kearsyn Robison and Ava Berberich would score three and Rachel Jacobs started the second half scoring with a basket.

But, Covington would not go down without a fight.

Delaney Murphy scored 14 points in the second half and combined with Maggie Anderson for 24 of the Buccs 30 points after the break.

Milton was up 29-18 at the end of the third quarter and maintain that for much of the fourth quarter as Robison hit three 3-pointers in the second half.

But, Murphy and Robinson helped Covington get it back down to single digits.

But, Milton hit four straight free throws down the stretch, before Gracie Anderson hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jacobs added 11 points and seven rebounds, Robison had nine points and three assists and Berberich had five points, five rebounds and six assists.

Murphy and Maggie Anderson scored 14 points each for Covington.

Gracie Anderson scored six points and Besecker added five points.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]