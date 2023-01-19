Healthy Habits for Your Brain webinar set for Jan. 31

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free webinar in January teaching participants about healthy habits they can put into place to reduce their risk of cognitive decline.

The program, ALZ Talks: Healthy Habits for Your Brain, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 1-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on Zoom.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

“Although the fight to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease continues, the most important step everyone can take today is prevention,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “Dementia-related research continues to identify new ways to protect the health of your brain.”

Join this program to learn how healthier habits can lower your risk of cognitive decline and possibly Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Participants will hear from someone who is seeking to make as many of these healthy choices as possible.

Studies have shown that exercise and healthy lifestyle interventions could help improve cognitive function and quality of life for people with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition characterized by cognitive changes that could increase the risk of developing dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 “Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.”

Additionally, physical activity, a healthy diet, and staying socially and mentally active have long been listed among modifiable risk factors that could prevent or delay the development of dementia. Recent research also has found that reducing ultra-processed food intake can help protect against cognitive decline.

“As we enter 2023 with a renewed focus on health, identifying lifestyle changes that can help reduce your risk of cognitive decline can make a difference for people of all ages,” Ritchey said. “This program will provide you with tips you can use, and a testimonial from someone who is also learning the best ways to make these changes.”

There were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” That number is expected to increase to 225,000 by 2025.

Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419-537-1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.