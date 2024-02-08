Covington wrestlers win quad meet

COLDWATER — Covington traveled to Coldwater to face the host Cavaliers and Milton-Union on Tuesday night and came away winners in both duals to finish the dual-meet portion of their season with a 12-4 overall record. The Buccs opened with a 70-9 victory over Milton-Union, followed by a 55-21 victory over Coldwater. Coldwater defeated Milton-Union in the other dual.

Milton-Union struck first in the first contested weight as Eli Deeter (285) pinned Hayden Brown, but Covington responded with a pin by Eddie Deaton (106) over Kaleb Bostick. The Buccs then got on a run as Carson Taylor (113) received a forfeit, followed by a Jonny Miller (120) pin over Jacob Lightner, a Jericho Quinter (126) 9-1 decision over Payton Mayfield and a forfeit received by Michael Hagan (132).

Chase Vanderhorst (138) kept things going for Covington with a pin over Sam Milnickel, followed by a Caleb Ryman (144) pin over Gary Kline. Milton then got a victory as Silas Gambrel (150) won 7-0 over Diego Lopez, before Jack Blumenstock (157) got the Buccs another win by pinning Brady Tinnerman. Covington would win the remaining bouts as Lucas Lester (165) pinned Michael Brady and Kaden Thompson (175), Mason Epperson (190) and A.J. Reyes (215) received forfeits.

Coldwater and Covington went back and forth at the start of their dual as the Cavaliers opened with a close 5-4 victory by Eddie Cervantes (190) over Mason Epperson, before A.J. Reyes (215) received a forfeit. Coldwater’s Troy Milligan (285) picked up a pin over Hayden Brown, before Covington’s Eddie Deaton (106) received a forfeit.

The Buccs would then go on a run as Carson Taylor (113) pinned Trent Westgerdes, Jonny Miller (120) pinned Aiden Norris, Christian Clark (126) received a forfeit and Jericho Quinter (132) earned a 9-3 victory over Austin Hamilton. Michael Hagan (138) and Chase Vanderhorst (144) kept things going with pins over Carter Glassford and Austin Hamilton.

Caleb Ryman (150) then earned a 17-4 major decision over Gavin Zibrida. Coldwater’s Sam Rismiller (157) pinned Jack Blumenstock, before Covington’s Kaden Thompson (165) answered with a pin over Jordan Houser. Coldwater won the last bout with a pin by Aidan Laus (175) over Lucas Lester. Earlier, Landon Beeman (144) earned a pin over Aiden Burtch in an extra match.