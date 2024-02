Tuesday/Wednesday Bowling Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy bowling team survived a challenge from West Carrollton Tuesday night at Capri Lanes.

Troy came away with a 2,122-2,084 victory to move into a share of the MVL lead with Sidney at 14-2.

Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 212 and 205 for a 417 series.

Kyle Wickman bowled games of 201 and 158 and Cooper Gerlach had games of 181 and 174.

Rusty Kinstle had games of 168 and 156 and Cooper Steiner added games of 180 and 135.

Troy had baker games of 149 and 203.

Piqua 1,880,

Tippecanoe 1,761

PIQUA — The Piqua bowling team picked up a MVL win Tuesday night at Breakpoint Entertianment.

Jayden Miller had games of 199 and 170 for Piqua and Daulton Funderburg added games of 163 and 191.

Dylan Jenkins had games of 135 and 150 and Austyn Potter added games of 141 and 125.

Chase Wright rolled games of 127 and 125 and Piqua had baker games of 185 and 169.

Scott Lohnes led Tipp with games of 190 and 130.

Hayden Sherwood had games of 147 and 152 and Hunter Herzog had games of 141 and 128.

Brenden Blacketer had games of 133 and 112, Lukas Heitbrink rolled a 124 and Conner Demange added a 111.

Tipp had baker games of 193 and 200.

GIRLS

Troy 2,151,

West Carrollton 706

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy girls bowling team remained in a share of the MVL lead with Vandalia-Butler.

Both teams are 15-1 in MVL play.

Aiyana Godwin led Troy with games of 196 and 211 for a 407 series.

Baylie Massingill had games of 171 and 225 and Kiandra Smith rolled games of 190 and 192.

Kristin Sedam bowled games of 148 and 199 and McKinlee Gambrell added games of 144 and 146.

Troy had baker games of 162 and 167.

Tippecanoe 1,678,

Piqua 1,576

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team picked up a MVL win Tuesday at Breakpoint Entertainment.

Alyssa Lundsford led Tipp with games of 165 and 146 and Mary McCormick had games of 163 and 147.

Marissa Hollen had games of 154 and 117, Brynna Sears rolled a 141 game and Isabella Reynolds added a 135.

Jocelyn Gold bowled a 121 and Morgan Wolbers added a 118.

Tipp had baker games of 116 and 155.

Miranda Sweetman led Piqua with games of 177 and 180 and Adriana Emery had games of 119 and 159.

Allison Hicks had games of 124 and 133 and Kaylee Eleyet rolled games of 91 and 131.

Audrianna Kendall bowled a 108 and Macy Hall added a 106.

Piqua had baker games 128 and 120.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS

Tippecanoe 2,032,

Newton 1,853

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team picked up a non-conference win Wednesday.

Hunter Herzog had games of 180 and 173 for Tipp and Hayden Sherwood added games of 171 and 173.

Scott Lohnes rolled games of 169 and 168 and Brenden Blacketer had games of 180 and 152.

Lukas Heitbrink rolled a 159 and Conner Demange added a 136.

Tipp had baker games of 218 and 153.

Zurich Bess had games of 176 and 164 for Newton and Seth Euton had games of 171 and 168.

Trevor Jess rolled games of 159 and 132 and Parker Crow had games of 144 and 141.

Princeton Bess added games of 118 and 117 and Newton rolled baker games of 213 and 180.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe 1,675,

Newton 1,164.

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team picked up a non-conference win Wednesday.

Morgan Wolbers had games of 193 and 137 for Tipp and Mary McCormick had games of 159 and 133.

Jocleyn Gold bowled games of 158 and 131, Brynna Sears bowled a 148, Marissa Hollen had a 145 game, Isabella Reynolds bowled a 127 and Alyssa Lundsford bowled a 103.

Tipp had baker games of 126 and 115.

For Newton, Bre McClish had games of 136 and 149 and Vivien Clark rolled games of 156 and 108.

Marissa Nance bowled games of 100 and 106 and Marissa Schleintz added games of 98 and 103.

Newton had baker games of 115 and 93.