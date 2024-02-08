Tuesday/Wednesday Basketball Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team improved to 18-2 with a 63-58 win over Miamisburg Tuesday night.

Miamisburg led 16-14 after one quarter and 35-28 at halftime before Tipp rallied.

The Red Devils closed within 46-43 after three quarters and finished the rally in the fourth quarter.

C.J. Bailey had 20 points and five assists and Jackson Smith had 17 points.

Maddox Sivon had 14 points and four steals and A.J Jergens scored six points.

Caden Turner added five rebounds and three assists.

Troy Christian 69,

Cedarville 48

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball opened a big halftime lead in a win at the Eagles Nest Tuesday night to improved to 16-2 on the season.

The Eagles led 26-14, 48-25 and 58-35 at the quarter breaks.

Frank Rupnik had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots and Parker Penrod added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Alex Free had eight points, six rebounds and four assists and Christian Brusman had seven points and four assists.

Riston Taylor had seven points and six rebounds and Ethan Grise had three assists.

Newton 62,

Botkins 60 OT

PLEASANT HILL — Quinn Peters shot with four seconds to go lifted Newton to a big non-conference win Tuesday night.

The Indians improved to 11-7 on the season.

Newton led 15-13 after one quarter, but it was tied 28-28 at halftime.

Botkins took a 40-38 lead after three quarters and it was tied 55-55 at the end of regulation.

Max Newhouse and Luke Cornett had baskets in overtime, but Botkins tied it at 60 to set the stage for Peters big shot.

After he scored, Botkins called timeout.

But, Cornett intercepted in the inbounds pass near mid-court to seal the win.

Peters had 28 points and four assists on the night and Newhouse scored 14 points.

Cornettt had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists and Will Bowser had three assists.

Lehman Catholic 74,

Ansonia 53

ANSONIA — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team recovered from a slow start to improve to 15-4 on the season.

The Cavaliers trailed 11-3 early, but led 21-18, 44-27 and 63-43 at the quarter breaks.

Donovan O’Leary had 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Shane Frantz added 12 points and seven rebounds.

CJ Olding scored 11 points and Daniel Carlisle added nine points.

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS

Carroll 63,

Tippecanoe 32

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team will play at Sidney Saturday with the MVL title on the line.

The Red Devils, 15-6, lost to Carroll Wednesday night in the home finale.