Crafted And Cured opens downtown Troy location

TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Crafted and Cured on Wednesday, Feb. 8, welcoming the Dayton-based bar and charcuterie’s new location on South Market Street in downtown Troy.

“We want to be a little bit different; a place where you can experience and try things that aren’t commonly available,” co-owner Andy Routson said.

“It’s a unique experience, and a unique menu,” co-owner Christian Alvarez said. “We just want to stand out.”

Representatives from Troy Main Street and the Miami County Visitors and Conventions Bureau also attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Troy Mayor Robin Oda presented Routson and Alvarez a welcome bag from the city of Troy.

“We are so excited to have you here,” Oda said. “Thank you for investing in downtown Troy.”

“Welcome to downtown,” Troy Main Street Executive Director Andrea Keller said. “We love to see a historic building rehabilitated, so we appreciate all that you have done to make this possible.”

Crafted and Cured is located at 8 S. Market St., in the former Troy National Bank and Trust Building. The historic building, which served as a financial institution from 1929 until 2018, was recently part of a $2 million renovation project initiated by the building’s current owner, Wade Westfall, who also serves as a Miami County Commissioner.

“We restored all the interior,” Westfall said. “Stull Woodworking did the finish work both and both of the bars. My development company did all the restoration.”

“We’re so happy for Crafted and Cured,” Westfall said. “This is going to be a wonderful experience.”

Several elements of the old bank were incorporated into the new space, including wood from the original teller counter that was used to build bars and trim. The new space also features three separate levels, and incorporates the building’s original 42-foot-ceilings.

Tables were made from the bank’s radiator grill covers, and the bank’s original clock was also reused in the new design.

“Those are actually original radiator covers that we found and converted into tables,” Crafted and Cured Business Development Specialist Teresa Perretta said. “The clock that is built into our bar is the original clock from the bank.”

“We tried to salvage as much memorabilia and as many unique parts of the building that we could re-purpose in the space,” Perretta said.

Stull Woodworking built a new craft beer bar from parts of the original teller counter, and will also be building a matching bourbon bar. Safe deposit boxes in the basement of the space will be available after logistics are worked out in the next few weeks. An antique shotgun that was used by guards at the bank will also be displayed over the bar, Westfall said.

“It started everything,” he said of the Troy First National Bank, “Hobart Brothers, Kitchen-Aid, Montross Corp and Hayner Whiskey all did their business here, so this has got a tremendous legacy of the stability and strength of the community.”

Crafted and Cured’s craft beer bar features a total of 60 different taps, including eight cider taps.

“We have 60 craft taps,” Routson said. “We’ve got four sours and four honey wines. Those are often things you won’t find at other places.”

“We have a real-time tap list,” Perretta said, “so you can view our tap list in real-time on our website.”

Crafted and Cured will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 am to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

“We will be expanding our hours and expanding programs,” Routson said.

The space will also be available for large group events. More information can be found online, at www.craftedncured.com.