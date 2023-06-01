Crash victim dies from injuries

TROY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that the victim on a Memorial Day afternoon crash on I-75 has died.

Troopers said that Donald Weddle, 48, of Sanderson, FL died from injuries he sustained when he crashed into a SUV while traveling northbound on the highway near the 76 mile marker.

Weddle was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight following the crash where he was listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.