Troy student honored as Top 10 Senior at Franklin College

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin College bestowed several awards at the Annual Student Involvement Awards ceremony on April 26, 2023. One of the highlights of the event was the unveiling of the “Top Ten Seniors.” The recipients are chosen based on their academic excellence (a minimum of 3.0 GPA); leadership on campus, both inside and outside the classroom; and their embodiment of the college’s values. Due to a tie, the awards were presented to 12 outstanding seniors this year.

The following local student was recognized as one of the “Top Ten Seniors”:

Clayton Black, son of Molly Black of Troy, Ohio, majored in political science and history. While at Franklin, he was a member of Kappa Delta Rho Fraternity, Interfraternity Council, Student Congress, Franklin College Across the Aisle, Alpha Lambda Delta, Order of Omega, Pi Sigma Alpha and Phi Alpha Theta Honor Societies, Moot Court Team and Model UN Team.

