Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-6:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 9000 block of Covington-Bradford Road in Newberry Township.

-2:16 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Milcon Concrete on South County Road 25A in Concord Township. An employee reported damage to a piece of heavy equipment.

-7:59 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4000 block of South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.