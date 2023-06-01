Troy native graduates from Lee University

CLEVELAND, TENN. — Lee University congratulates more than 560 students who received their academic degrees on May 6, 2023.

Tristan Adam Miller, of Troy, received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree.

