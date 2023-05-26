Critical need to fill hospital blood supplies for Memorial Day

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is facing a critical shortage of types O and B negative blood entering the Memorial Day holiday weekend. All eligible donors can help CBC meet demand by making an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, calling 937-461-3220, or using the Donor Time app.

There are fewer blood drives during the holiday period and CBC will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. CBC is encouraging donations at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St., Friday through Sunday with special hours and donor gifts.

Everyone who registers to donate Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 26-28 at the Dayton CBC can choose a free Kings Island ticket or a $10 Kroger gift card.

All registered donors will also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and will be entered in the May drawing to win two tickets to the Taylor Swift concert June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

There is never a holiday from CBC’s mission of registering 350 donors every day to meet the needs of area hospitals. CBC asks community members to take time during the holiday period to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email can[email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.