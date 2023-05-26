Thursday Tipp City fire displaces one

TIPP CITY — A Thursday fire on Peters Road in Tipp City has been deemed unintentional due likely to overloaded electric extension cords by the Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES).

According to a press release from Fire Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller, TCFES responded to 7070 Peters Road, on Thursday, May 25, at 2:28 p.m. on a report of a structure with smoke emitting from the roof. The female resident noticed the fire and evacuated her home. She called the fire in via her lifeline alert system. The resident was met in the front yard by units on scene and advised that she was doing OK. An active fire was located in the living room on the back side of the house.

Upon entry crews found heavy smoke conditions inside the building and fire pushing out of the living room and into the attic with smoke visible from the attic vents on the outside. Chief 30 set incident command and crews performed fire attack and search simultaneously. Crews quickly searched for victims and confirmed that no one else was in the home. The fire was originally dispatched as a structure fire and automatic mutual aid was supplied by Bethel, Vandalia and West Milton Fire Departments.

Mutual aid units arrived and all two TCFES personnel responded from home. The fire was contained to the living room and heavy smoke damage throughout the home. The crews extinguished the fire, performed salvage and overhaul, ventilated the building and checked for extension in the attic and on the roof decking.

Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours.

The owner is displaced due to the fire and smoke damage. All utilities were shut off to the home.

The fire is unintentional, the release said. The probable cause of the fire is overloaded electric extension cords.

Damages are estimated a $15,000 to the property and $65,000 to the contents.

The crews did not locate working smoke detectors. As a reminder, please make sure you have working smoke detectors in your residence.

No injuries were reported at the time of the fire-by-fire crews. The owner was transported to a local hospital as a precaution for evaluation.