TROY — Loy Road wil be closed from Tuesday, May 30, at 8 a.m. to Friday, June 2, at 3 p.m. for culvert and tile replacement between Alcony Conover Road and Sodom Ballou North Road.

The road will be closed for 24 hours a day between the dates listed above. For more information, contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656