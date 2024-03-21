Crumbl Cookies open for business

Crumbl Cookies owners Reggie and Keah Germany, of Columbus, with their family by their side and the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon Wednesday, March 20, to celebrate their new Troy location opening. The business, located at 1849 W. Main St. officially opened to the public on Thursday, March 21. The business will be giving four customers the chance to win free cookies for a year on Friday and Saturday, with two winners drawn on both Friday and Saturday. And everyone who comes into the business on Friday will get a free chocolate chip cookie.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today