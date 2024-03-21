Grandma’s Kitchen re-opens April 10

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen will be re-opening on Wednesday, April 10, at Hoffman Global Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

It will be serving the second and fourth Wednesday each month through October.

“Please join us for dinner in the activity center from 5-6:15 p.m.,” said a press release from the church. “If it is more convenient for you, we can pack a carry out meal for you to take home. Meals are $8 and a child’s meal with smaller portions is $4.”

The menu is provided in the church’s newsletter (The Towers) or on the church web page at www.HoffmanGMC.org .

“Grandma’s Kitchen has been providing meals for the public since 2001. Anyone is welcome to join us. We have regular guests from West Milton, Potsdam, Laura, Ludlow Falls, Pleasant Hill, Englewood, Union, Troy, Tipp City and several from Darke County, with ages ranging from infant to 97.

“We average 225 meals per week, usually with 100 guests dining in and the remainder are carry-out or delivery to home bound families in the area,” the release said.

Grandma’s Kitchen operates as a nonprofit mission project for Hoffman Church. The “profits” are donated to local, national and international food missions such as FISH and the Heifer Project.

Approximately 60 free meals are provided per week to local families in need. The leftover food from each meal is donated to the Family Abuse Shelter in Troy.

Some facts from 2023: open 14 weeks; served 3162 meals; and have 50+ volunteers in different capacities.

“Please join us on April 10 as we begin another year of Grandma’s Kitchen,” the release said.