SIDNEY — CSX Railroad is planning to work on crossings in various locations beginning the week of July 4 until the week of July 24. Roads at the crossings will be closed for two to three days.

The work schedule is:

• Miami County/Troy-week of July 4: Eldrean Road; Piqua-Troy Road; Rusk Road.

• Miami County/Piqua-week of July 4: Peterson Road; Gabry Road.

• Shelby County/Sidney-week of July 10: Lockington Road; Kirkwood Road; River Road.

• Shelby County/Anna: Swanders Road-week of July 10; Walnut Street-week of July 17; Wells Road-week of July 17.

• Shelby County and Auglaize County/Botkins-week of July 17: Amsterdam Road; Lock 2 Road; West State Street; Southland Road.

• Auglaize County/Botkins: Taylor Road-week of July 17; Freyburg Drive-week of July 4.

• Auglaize County/Wapakoneta: Owl Creek Road-Week of July 4; Short Road-week of July 4; Willipie Street-week of July 10; Benton Street-week of July 10; North Street-week of July 10; Water Street-week of July 10; Infirmary Road-week of July 10.

• Auglaize County/Cridersville: Hauss Road-week of July 10; Buckland Holden Road-week of July 10; Reichelderfer Road-week of July 17; Sugar Street-week of July 17.

• Allen County/Lima-week of July 17: Hume Road; Breese Road; St. Johns Avenue; East Kibby Street.