Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

June 4-10

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to five emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s one more call than last week.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Three of the five patients were transported to the hospital. Two patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Of those transported, one was taken to Wilson Health in Sidney; one to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy; and one to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton aboard Care Flight. Spirit EMS was assisted by Russia Fire at one medical scene. There were two injury crashes handled last week by Spirit EMS crews. Lockington firefighters and troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Patrol assisted at the scene of one injury crash while Houston firefighters, Shelby County deputies, and Care Flight assisted at the scene of another injury crash.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.

May 28-June 3

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to four emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s the same number of calls as last week.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

All four patients were transported to the hospital. One was taken to Wilson Health in Sidney; one to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy; and two to Kettering Health in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.